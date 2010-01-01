Ваш браузер устарел.

STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
Arquitetos em Goiania
    • APARTAMENTO GRAN FINESTRA, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de jantarMesas Madeira maciça Efeito de madeira
    APARTAMENTO GRAN FINESTRA, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de jantarIluminação Madeira Bege
    APARTAMENTO GRAN FINESTRA, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira Bege
    +12
    APARTAMENTO GRAN FINESTRA
    LOFT HORTA 40, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Salas de estar industriais
    LOFT HORTA 40, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Salas de jantar industriais
    LOFT HORTA 40, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Cozinhas industriais
    +6
    LOFT HORTA 40
    STUDIO 777, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de estarTV e mobiliário Madeira Preto
    STUDIO 777, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de estarSofás e divãs Madeira Bege
    STUDIO 777, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
    STUDIO 777
    TROPICAL LOFT, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Salas de estar industriais Cinza
    TROPICAL LOFT, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Cozinhas industriais Vermelho
    TROPICAL LOFT, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Salas de jantar industriais Branco
    +7
    TROPICAL LOFT
    LOFT TROPICAL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
    LOFT TROPICAL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
    LOFT TROPICAL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
    +2
    LOFT TROPICAL
    PENTHOUSE IN CENTRAL BRAZIL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA CozinhaBancadas
    PENTHOUSE IN CENTRAL BRAZIL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA CozinhaIluminação
    PENTHOUSE IN CENTRAL BRAZIL, STUDIO ANDRE LENZA STUDIO ANDRE LENZA Sala de estarTV e mobiliário
    +12
    PENTHOUSE IN CENTRAL BRAZIL
    Mostrar todos os 7 projetos

    ANDRE LENZA ARQUITETURA Office is a Brazilian architecture and design office, based in Goiania, and founded in 2010 by Brazilian architect Andre Lenza.

    The ALA office is a group of architects, designers and interns who work within the fields of art, architecture and interior design. Our work reflects continuous research of contemporary architectural and interior design, with the aim of brazilian designers and objects, mixed with international designers, creating new and compelling  typologies. Our collaborations include developers, engineers, environmentalists, artists, writers, museum directors and fashion designers to name a few.  Since 2010 we have been involved in an exciting array of projects of ever increasing scale, mostly residential, both locally and globally. ALA has signed projects in the US and Brazil.

    Serviços
    PROJETOS DE ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
    Áreas servidas
    GOIANIA
    Prêmios
    • Prêmio ABIVIDRO 
    • (Brazilian Association of Glass Industries)
    Endereço
    Alameda Americano do Brasil, 904
    74180-010 Goiania
    Brasil
    +55-62981100408 www.andrelenza.com
