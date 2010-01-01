ANDRE LENZA ARQUITETURA Office is a Brazilian architecture and design office, based in Goiania, and founded in 2010 by Brazilian architect Andre Lenza.

The ALA office is a group of architects, designers and interns who work within the fields of art, architecture and interior design. Our work reflects continuous research of contemporary architectural and interior design, with the aim of brazilian designers and objects, mixed with international designers, creating new and compelling typologies. Our collaborations include developers, engineers, environmentalists, artists, writers, museum directors and fashion designers to name a few. Since 2010 we have been involved in an exciting array of projects of ever increasing scale, mostly residential, both locally and globally. ALA has signed projects in the US and Brazil.