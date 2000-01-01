Ваш браузер устарел.

André Cavendish e Arquitetos
Arquitetos em Recife | Sydney – Australia
    • Apartamento com vista para o mar, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Salas de estar modernas
    Apartamento com vista para o mar, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Salas de jantar modernas
    Apartamento com vista para o mar, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Salas de estar modernas
    +7
    Apartamento com vista para o mar
    Optometrist Clinic in Recife, Brazil, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Concessionárias modernas
    Optometrist Clinic in Recife, Brazil, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Concessionárias modernas
    Optometrist Clinic in Recife, Brazil, André Cavendish e Arquitetos André Cavendish e Arquitetos Concessionárias modernas
    +21
    Optometrist Clinic in Recife, Brazil

    Estabelecido desde Janeiro de 2000, em Recife, Pernambuco, nosso escritório de arquitetura realiza projetos de construção, reforma e arquitetura de interiores. Praticamos uma arquitetura pensada diretamente para o usuário, aquele que vai usufruir do espaço projetado. Para tanto, nosso escritório pretende não só conhecer muito bem as necessidades gerais como também estabelecer uma relação estreita de aprendizado e troca de experiências com o cliente, para identificar seus sonhos e seus ideais de espaço. Com esta base, o ambiente construído deverá, em primeiro lugar, funcionar em todas as suas áreas de atuação para depois ser revestido com o apuro estético que o tornará único e original, produzido com um singular objetivo: o bem-estar.

    Established since Jan 2000, in Pernambuco - Brazil, our architecture office delivers projects in the areas of urban construction, restoration, and interior design. Our designs are tailored to specific needs and tastes of the client, the ultimate consumer of the created space. To that intent, our office establishes a close relationship with the client, seeking to identify her ideals and objectives regarding  the space to be created. In essence, we make sure that the space to be created meets all functionalities required by the client before we accrue to it aesthetic details that will make it a unique and artful work. In summary, functionality and aesthetics shall blend to achieve a complete well-being of the client.

    Serviços
    Interiores residenciais e comerciais; construção e reformas de casas
    Áreas servidas
    Recife e Sydney
    Endereço
    Av. Domingos Ferreira, 1486 Sala 12 Boa Viagem | 12/1 McDonald Street Potts Point NSW 2011
    51111020 Recife | Sydney – Australia
    Brasil
    +55-8133260157 www.andrecavendish.com.br
