Estabelecido desde Janeiro de 2000, em Recife, Pernambuco, nosso escritório de arquitetura realiza projetos de construção, reforma e arquitetura de interiores. Praticamos uma arquitetura pensada diretamente para o usuário, aquele que vai usufruir do espaço projetado. Para tanto, nosso escritório pretende não só conhecer muito bem as necessidades gerais como também estabelecer uma relação estreita de aprendizado e troca de experiências com o cliente, para identificar seus sonhos e seus ideais de espaço. Com esta base, o ambiente construído deverá, em primeiro lugar, funcionar em todas as suas áreas de atuação para depois ser revestido com o apuro estético que o tornará único e original, produzido com um singular objetivo: o bem-estar.

Established since Jan 2000, in Pernambuco - Brazil, our architecture office delivers projects in the areas of urban construction, restoration, and interior design. Our designs are tailored to specific needs and tastes of the client, the ultimate consumer of the created space. To that intent, our office establishes a close relationship with the client, seeking to identify her ideals and objectives regarding the space to be created. In essence, we make sure that the space to be created meets all functionalities required by the client before we accrue to it aesthetic details that will make it a unique and artful work. In summary, functionality and aesthetics shall blend to achieve a complete well-being of the client.