Carlos Wood has been a photographer since 1965.

Boats, Bridges, Nature, Architecture and beautiful Landscapes are his favorite subjects.

His photos are sold online and in galleries, in Brazil.

His work reflects all evasion produced through his personal experiences transmute into images that seek strength, beauty and harmony.

May his images bring joy to your heart.

For any question on his work please contact directly.





Thank you.





carlos_wood@yahoo.com.br