Salvatore Interior Design
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Curitiba
Avaliações (1)
    Quarto Escritório
    Projeto Salvatore
    Projeto Salvatore

    That's the essence! Knowing that the Salvatore Interior Design will transmit a result to which those who obtain my service, will have with them the art and the beauty in total harmony distributed in the environment.

    So, i am a professional focused specifically on interior design that will engage the ergonomic and aesthetic needs of your commercial, residential and external environment. Excellence in manual and three-dimensional rendering, I'll be the ideal piece for what's missing in your living room.

    I will be at your disposal for your needs,

    Carlo Salvatore

    Serviços
    Design de Interiores, decoração, e design de exteriores
    Áreas servidas
    Curitiba e Brasil e Exterior
    Endereço
    Professor João Duck Filho 719
    81830250 Curitiba
    Brasil
    +55-4133786171 www.facebook.com/salvatoreinteriordesign

    Avaliações

    Elaine Guerra
    Serviço de qualidade com agilidade e bom atendimento!!! Recomendo... Minha cozinha ficou linda!!! 💗💗💗
    há cerca de 3 anos
