Since 2001, Triptyque Architecture explores tools to serve the contemporary and sustainable architecture and to contribute to the

development of urban areas. Now based in São Paulo and Paris, the agency created by Grégory Bousquet, Carolina Bueno, Guillaume Sibaud

and Olivier Raffaelli completes 13 years of creation.

Initially based in São Paulo, the agency is confronting with this urban landscape forever in evolution, real stimulus for creativity. Thanks to

this inspiration, Triptyque realized Harmonia_57, Fidalga_727 and Colombia_325 which made its reputation. In 2008, the agency opened a

subsidiary in Paris, meanwhile the Ministry of Culture awarded Triptyque with the prize of the Young Architects New Albums (NAJA). Then,

Triptyque exports its expertise in Courbevoie to build the headquarters of the INPI, in Osny as well for the construction of a Multi Media Library

that will be delivered during 2015. Now known for its contemporary work and expertise in sustainable construction, the agency Triptyque is

invited to create installations that are exhibited at the Hong Kong/Shenzhen biennial in 2009, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the

London Festival of Architecture, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2010; and in the permanent collection of the Centre

Pompidou in Paris since January 2014.

In 2014, Triptyque, more than ever, exerts its architecture on both continents

Brazil:

- A residential building in São Paulo, Harmonia (under construction);

- Two residential buildings in São Paulo, Padre João Gonçalves (under construction);

- A residential building in São Paulo, Itacema (under construction);

- A residential building in São Paulo, Santo Amaro I (under construction);

- A residential building in Santos, Santos (under construction);

- A residential building in São Paulo, Arapiraca (under construction);

- A commercial building in Rio de Janeiro, Rio Branco (studies in progress).

In France:

- The Multi Media Library of Osny, Val d'Oise (under construction);

- A residential building in Ris Orangis, Ile de France (filing of building permits);

- Social equipments Paris Rive Gauche in the 13th (two competitions);

- A public school in France (studies in progress).