Paulo Werneck Decor
Mobiliário e acessórios em Miami Beach
    Paulo Werneck Dècor is a line of re-editions and re-interpretations of the acclaimed Brazilian muralist's oeuvre.

    The line is produced and designed by Werneck's grandson, Gaspar Saldanha and licensed to expert companies in their field.

    The mosaic furniture and home accessories are part of the ETEL Collection in Sao Paulo.

    Rugs are produced by KRAVET in New York.

    Wallpaper by Studio Printworks in Hoboken.

    Serviços
    produtos para interiores
    Áreas servidas
    miami beach
    Prêmios
    • Tremaine Foundation award. 
    • Petrobras Grant
    • Caixa Cultural Brasilia Grant
    Endereço
    20 Island Avenue, Suite 811
    33139 Miami Beach
    Estados Unidos
    +64-66429796 Www.paulowerneck.com
