Paulo Werneck Dècor is a line of re-editions and re-interpretations of the acclaimed Brazilian muralist's oeuvre.

The line is produced and designed by Werneck's grandson, Gaspar Saldanha and licensed to expert companies in their field.

The mosaic furniture and home accessories are part of the ETEL Collection in Sao Paulo.

Rugs are produced by KRAVET in New York.

Wallpaper by Studio Printworks in Hoboken.