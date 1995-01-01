VG Vicente Giffoni Arquitetura e Planejamento Ltda is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, since 1986, acting in the fields of Architecture, Urban Design, Planning, Consulting and Design. Has accomplished projects and others in execution in Brazil (in the states of RJ, SP, RS, PR, SC, MG, ES, BA, AL, SE, e GO) and in other countries like Argentina, USA, Bahrain Switzerland, Angola and Uruguai.
In more than 20 years of acting, has projects in several areas such as Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Educational, Theme Projects and Resorts, Hostelling, Entertainment, Culinary and Interior Design, with a wide experience and pioneering in the design of Master-Plans for Urban development and Mixed-Use, and a portfolio of more than 350 fulfilled and under development projects.
- Serviços
- Architecture urban design Planning Consulting and Design
- Áreas servidas
- Residential Commercial institutional Educational Theme Projects and Resorts Hostelling Entertainment Culinary and Interior Design Master-Plans for Urban development and Mixed-Use
- Prêmios
- 1982 – 1º Prêmio no Concurso de Fachadas FAU/UFRJ Concremat, realizado em 1982, em equipe.
- 1984 – 1º Prêmio no Concurso BNH/FAU-UFRJ em trabalho sobre habitação de interesse social em equipe, em 1984.
- 1995 – Premiação Anual do Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil ( IAB – RJ ) em Novembro l995 na Categoria Espaços Interiores – Ambiente do Trabalho
- PRÊMIO: Menção Honrosa com o Projeto do Escritório Sede Visa do Brasil Empreendimentos Ltda – São Paulo
- 1996 – PREMIO Catavento, da ADIBRA(Associação das Empresas de Parques de Diversões do Brasil), categoria Empreendimento do Ano, com o Projeto Rio Water Planet
- 1998 – PREMIO Master Imobiliário 1998 – SECOVI/SP, categoria Intervenção Urbana, com o projeto do Campus Centro da Universidade Anhembi Morumbi-SP.
- 1999/2000 – Projeto Vencedor do Concurso de Projetos para a Revitalização e Expansão do Shopping-Center São Conrado Fashion Mall – Rio de Janeiro em 1999/2000.
- 2005 – Participação XI Bienal Internacional de Arquitetura de São Paulo.
- 2010 – Prêmio ASBEA – Menção Honrosa com o projeto do ZOZÔ – RJ.
- Endereço
Rua Nascimento Silva_ 66/205
22421-020 Rio De Janeiro
Brasil
+55-2122471962 www.vicentegiffoni.rio