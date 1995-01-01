VG Vicente Giffoni Arquitetura e Planejamento Ltda is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, since 1986, acting in the fields of Architecture, Urban Design, Planning, Consulting and Design. Has accomplished projects and others in execution in Brazil (in the states of RJ, SP, RS, PR, SC, MG, ES, BA, AL, SE, e GO) and in other countries like Argentina, USA, Bahrain Switzerland, Angola and Uruguai.

In more than 20 years of acting, has projects in several areas such as Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Educational, Theme Projects and Resorts, Hostelling, Entertainment, Culinary and Interior Design, with a wide experience and pioneering in the design of Master-Plans for Urban development and Mixed-Use, and a portfolio of more than 350 fulfilled and under development projects.