Cynthia Pimentel Duarte Arquitetura
Arquitetos em São Paulo,
    Cynthia Pimentel Duarte

    Has a long career as an Architect and Interior Designer, with projects in residential, commercial, corporate and industria sectors.

    Cynthia Pimentel Duarte Arquitetura & Design, with offices in Sao Paulo, define as its mission to fulfil needs and dreams of each client with beauty, comfort and funcionality while meeting schedules and budgets.

    Prêmios
    International Property Awards 2014-2015 – Best Interior Design Apartment Brazil – Five Stars
    Endereço
    Rua Joaquim Floriano, 466 cj.1814 Itaim Bibi –
    cep 04534-002 São Paulo,
    Brasil
    +55-1130780177 www.cynthiapimentelduarte.com.br
