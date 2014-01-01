Cynthia Pimentel Duarte
Has a long career as an Architect and Interior Designer, with projects in residential, commercial, corporate and industria sectors.
Cynthia Pimentel Duarte Arquitetura & Design, with offices in Sao Paulo, define as its mission to fulfil needs and dreams of each client with beauty, comfort and funcionality while meeting schedules and budgets.
- Prêmios
- International Property Awards 2014-2015 – Best Interior Design Apartment Brazil – Five Stars
- Endereço
-
Rua Joaquim Floriano, 466 cj.1814 Itaim Bibi –
cep 04534-002 São Paulo,
Brasil
+55-1130780177 www.cynthiapimentelduarte.com.br